Corey Rosenlee will run for Hawaiʻi House seat held by Rep. Elijah Pierick

Educator and former teachers union leader Corey Rosenlee is running for the state House of Representatives in the 2026 election.

Rosenlee is the Democratic candidate for District 39, which covers parts of Leeward Oʻahu like Royal Kunia, Village Park, Honouliuli, Hoʻopili and a portion of Waipahu.

He also ran for the seat in 2024, but lost to Republican Rep. Elijah Pierick, the incumbent, by 11 votes.

Rosenlee said that the decisions happening at the federal level are heavily affecting Hawaiʻi residents and that this is a crucial time for state leadership to step up.

“We're going to need leaders in office that are going to have to try to undo some of the Republican, Trump agenda. I think people were sold a false set of goods, and I think they’re clamoring for change right now,” Rosenlee said.

“I think that in the next couple of years, we're going to need leaders that are going to protect the people of Hawaiʻi.”

He said his priorities include lowering grocery prices and protecting health care for Hawaiʻi residents, specifically kūpuna.

Rosenlee is the former president of the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association and currently works as a history teacher.

“I’ve always tried to be a good model for my students, but you can’t teach how important their voice is if you don’t do anything. Democracy requires that people take action, and that’s what I'm doing,” Rosenlee said.

The general election is set for Nov. 3, 2026. Hawaiʻi House members serve two-year terms without term limits, and the most recently reported annual salary was $74,160.