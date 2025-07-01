© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

Officials look into ways to cut down on government employees' transportation footprint

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:28 AM HST
Infrastructure Growing Gridlock Hawaii honolulu traffic cars
Cathy Bussewitz/AP
/
AP
In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, drivers head into downtown Honolulu. (AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz)

State and county officials on Oʻahu are looking into ways to decrease government employees’ transportation footprint when commuting to work.

A final report outlined several ways to reduce miles traveled in a vehicle by government employees.

" How can we use some of these strategies to help us reduce vehicle miles traveled? That's how much we're driving, as well as increase the use of active and shared modes of transportation. So think, walk, bike, roll, transit, carpool, or van pool to help us meet, again, the state's carbon net negative codified law," said Kiana Otsuka, senior transportation planner for the Oahu Metropolitan Planning Organization.

"Goal two and goal three are really focused on, how do we increase and enhance transportation benefits to make the state a more competitive employer, as well as improve the quality of life of our employees," Otsuka said.

A graphic showing current and proposed bike paths in ʻEwa.
Local News
Study proposes more walkways and bike paths on Oʻahu
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Some of the potential solutions included boosting the state's carpool program, parking stall sharing among employees and subsidized public transportation passes.

State and city employees already outpace the general public when it comes to using public transportation.

Although the legislative efforts to implement strategies proposed in the study failed this session, the City and County of Honolulu is starting to take some steps forward.

Starting this week, any city employee can have a HOLO transit pass loaded onto their work badge. All state and city workers can already deduct the cost of monthly transit passes from their paycheck pre-tax, although fewer than 100 employees do so.
Tags
Local News Transportation
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories