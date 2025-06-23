© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Study proposes more walkways and bike paths on Oʻahu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published June 23, 2025 at 10:14 AM HST
A graphic showing current and proposed bike paths in ʻEwa.
2025 Multimodal Assessment
/
Oʻahu Metropolitan Planning Organization
A graphic showing current and proposed bike paths in ʻEwa.

A recent study has identified gaps in Oʻahu's bike and pedestrian network to create more transportation options for residents.

It proposes new walkways and bike paths around Oʻahu to connect residents to workplaces, schools, and other services.

If implemented, that network could make it easier for people to drive less, which is key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the report.

Kiana Otsuka with the Oʻahu Metropolitan Planning Organization shared takeaways from the report at a stakeholder meeting on Friday.

She noted that 70% of the trips that Hawaiʻi drivers make are under five miles.

"We're really looking at what are those key walk [and] bike gaps in our infrastructure that could help some of our residents make these short trips walking or biking," she said.

Read the full report here:
Local News TransportationOʻahu
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
