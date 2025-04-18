© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Hawaiʻi, manufacturing means food

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Janis Magin
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:25 AM HST
The kitchen area in the Wahiawā Product Development Center.
Wahiawā Product Development Center
/
Leeward Community College
The kitchen area in the Wahiawā Product Development Center.

Manufacturing in Hawaiʻi is all about food. There’s a new facility on Oʻahu to help food entrepreneurs make and market their products.

It's called the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center.

The center opened a year ago. The state and Leeward Community College built it with the goal of helping entrepreneurs develop and launch food and beverage products.

Manager Chris Bailey said the idea for the center started to take shape nearly a decade ago. State lawmakers and other officials wanted to support local farmers and businesses that make consumer packaged goods.

Bailey said education is at the center of the facility — and the ‘Āina to Mākeke program is at the center of that, designed for businesses that make food products with local ingredients.

Overview of the kitchen area at the Wahiawā Product
The Conversation
This food entrepreneur center in Wahiawā is nurturing local products
Catherine Cruz

The program started last year, and it's already on its fifth cohort of companies that are set to graduate this month.

At that point, a total of 75 businesses will have gone through the program — like Hawaiian Soda Company, ʻUlu and Kalo Bakery, and Hawaiian Vinegar Company.

Bailey said the product development center works to help entrepreneurs build up their skillsets to get to the next stage, like working out of a bigger facility or even getting their own place.

Ultimately, Bailey said he hopes the Wahiawā center can help the small businesses grow into bigger businesses, and become the next generation of legacy Hawaiʻi brands
Tags
Local News Business NewsFoodEducationLeeward Community College
Janis Magin
Janis Magin is the News Editor-in-Chief for Pacific Business News.
See stories by Janis Magin
Related Stories