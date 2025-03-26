Measure would allow sex trafficking victims to file civil suits against involved parties

Lawmakers are advancing a bill that could increase opportunities for victims of sex trafficking to take legal action.

House Bill 111 would allow those who have been sexually exploited to make civil claims against individuals or businesses that were involved in their trafficking.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen noted that local children who run away from their families face the highest risk of being trafficked because of their vulnerability and lack of stability.

“Sex trafficking is probably one of the least reported crimes, and victims and survivors are reluctant to report and cooperate with law enforcement,” Waltjen said. “Unfortunately, that impacts law enforcement's abilities to hold offenders accountable and support victims.”

“Further exacerbating the need for this legislation is the risks associated for the most vulnerable in our community, our runaway keiki who may be desperate for help and looking for help in all the wrong places,” he added.

This bill reflects the larger fight against sex trafficking across the islands. The Imua Alliance, Hawaiʻi's leading anti-trafficking organization, reported an estimated 150 establishments that participate in sexual exploitation in the state.

To be counted as one of the 150, an establishment, such as a hotel, hostess bar, or massage parlor, needs to have at least two reports of prostitution within a given 30-day period. In Honolulu alone, there were 125 of these operations reported.

In the 2022 Shared Hope International analysis of each state, Hawaiʻi received a failing grade for its prevention and training, victim support, and victim-centered responses. For supporters of the bill, this measure is a step toward improving statewide action and centering support on victim care and prevention education.

“We have practically no legislation or rules that enforce education for law enforcement,” said Kris Coffield, Imua Alliance's executive director. “I think Shared Hope missed some things that we’re doing well, but when they say that we're failing in education and victim care, I think they're pretty spot on.”

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and will return to the Senate floor.