Family caregivers could get up to $5,000 in tax credits for out-of-pocket costs

The costs can quickly add up for those caring for family members. That’s why lawmakers are considering a bill to help alleviate some of the financial burden.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill that would allow caregivers to claim a tax credit for out-of-pocket costs for supplies. There is no amount written in the bill, but the Legislature is considering allowing caregivers to claim up to $5,000 per year.

AARP Hawaiʻi Director Kealiʻi Lopez emphasized the importance of supporting family caregivers because about 90% of people they surveyed want to age in their homes.

" On average people pay $7,400 out of their own pocket to help care for a loved one," she said.

"Keep in mind, a loved one often has Medicaid, Medicare, those types of things are being covered. This is really in addition to what their loved one needs. Many caregivers still provide, in addition to all their own time in caring for the person, actually some financial burden. So we think family caregivers just need to be supported because they're doing such wonderful things for our kūpuna."

Caregivers could claim expenses such as installing safety grab bars for stairs and bathrooms, or other supplies not covered by insurance like adult diapers.

The measure will next be heard by the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The cost to the state could be as much as $400 million.