Lawmakers consider program to help low-income seniors navigate health insurance

Kūpuna with lower incomes may not realize that they can qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare, because it can be difficult to navigate through the application process.

That’s why the state Department of Health’s Executive Office on Aging wants to set up the Medi-Medi Project to help Hawaiʻi's low-income seniors cut their health costs.

The Executive Office on Aging relies on 100 volunteers to help callers navigate their options through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program. Although the program has two staff members and one supervisor, having a full-time person to focus on those who qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare would help significantly.

“When we get these calls it’s to really help them to apply for those programs and get them hooked up through the application process and to support them with those benefits,” said Executive Office on Aging Director Caroline Cadirao.

“We know that a lot of these individuals are on very limited budgets, and they're struggling. Hopefully, by reducing some of their health care costs, we can save them money, put money back in their pockets so that they have money for other things that they may need.”

Cadirao added that the Medi-Medi Project would help people who have limited English speaking abilities and broadband connection issues. It would also assist those without insurance to explore what their options are.

AARP Hawaii Director Kealiʻi Lopez explained that the Medi-Medi Project would help to expand access to benefits that many seniors rely on.

“ If someone is eligible and getting both Medicare and Medicaid, clearly they're in a situation where they're extremely vulnerable and need a great deal of help,” she said.

“The degree to which that can be coordinated to ensure someone's getting all the benefits that they can is important, and the fact that they're starting with creating a position for that is a good first start, probably more is needed.”

Program faces more calls for help and funding cuts

The State Health Insurance Assistance Program received 500 more calls in the last quarter of 2024 compared to 2023. That’s because the state paused disenrollments of Medicaid from around 2020 to the end of 2023 — first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the Lahaina Fires.

However, in 2024, people could be disenrolled from Medicaid due to eligibility issues. That's likely why so many people called for help.

An added layer is that the State Health Insurance Assistance Program is completely federally funded. Cadirao hopes that through the Medi-Medi Project, they will be able to establish at least that one position within the state’s budget.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed a measure that would set up the Medi-Medi Project. It will next be heard by the full Senate.

Those who need help can call the State Health Insurance Assistance Program at 808-586-7299.