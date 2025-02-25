© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sports betting is back in the ring at the Hawaiʻi Legislature

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published February 25, 2025 at 1:45 PM HST
FILE - Betting odds for Super Bowl LIX are displayed on monitors at the Circa Resort & Casino Sportsbook on Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas.
John Locher/AP
/
AP
FILE - Betting odds for Super Bowl LIX are displayed on monitors at the Circa Resort & Casino Sportsbook on Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Sports betting is back on the table this legislative session. House lawmakers advanced a measure that would legalize the industry.

House Bill 1308 would allow four different sports betting companies to be licensed to operate in the state.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs opposes the measure. Director Nadine Ando said the state does not have the resources needed to regulate the industry or protect residents from gambling addictions, increased bankruptcy and predatory lending.

"Sports wagering is an online activity, and it's very complex, and it's not something that any division within DCCA currently regulates. So you're looking at something that's going to be very cost-intensive," she said. "The bill doesn't account for anything, for the expense that would be required in order for us to build a regulatory framework and structure."

An elevated overall general view of the field with confetti at Allegiant Stadium after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime.
The Conversation
What happens in Vegas... stays there? Gov. Green on lessons from the new sports hub
Catherine Cruz

Supporters of the measure said residents are already betting illegally, and that by legalizing it the state will be able to generate more revenue.

But a previous version of the measure included licensing fees of $200,000, which DCCA said would not be enough to hire the needed staff.

The House Finance Committee advanced the measure but removed the written cost for a license and the amount of tax that would be levied on the industry. That way, future committees have the flexibility to adjust the amounts to better finance the state to operate a program.

The measure will next be heard by the full House.

FILE - A cashier rings up a marijuana sale, July 1, 2017, at a cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Local News
Hawaiʻi lawmakers extinguish another attempt to legalize recreational marijuana
Ashley Mizuo

Tags
Local News SportsTourismState Legislature
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories