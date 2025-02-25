Sports betting is back in the ring at the Hawaiʻi Legislature

Sports betting is back on the table this legislative session. House lawmakers advanced a measure that would legalize the industry.

House Bill 1308 would allow four different sports betting companies to be licensed to operate in the state.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs opposes the measure. Director Nadine Ando said the state does not have the resources needed to regulate the industry or protect residents from gambling addictions, increased bankruptcy and predatory lending.

"Sports wagering is an online activity, and it's very complex, and it's not something that any division within DCCA currently regulates. So you're looking at something that's going to be very cost-intensive," she said. "The bill doesn't account for anything, for the expense that would be required in order for us to build a regulatory framework and structure."

Supporters of the measure said residents are already betting illegally, and that by legalizing it the state will be able to generate more revenue.

But a previous version of the measure included licensing fees of $200,000, which DCCA said would not be enough to hire the needed staff.

The House Finance Committee advanced the measure but removed the written cost for a license and the amount of tax that would be levied on the industry. That way, future committees have the flexibility to adjust the amounts to better finance the state to operate a program.

The measure will next be heard by the full House.