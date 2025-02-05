Hawaiʻi lawmakers take another pass at legalizing recreational marijuana

A measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for those at least 21 years old narrowly passed its first committee hearing Tuesday.

The 300-page House Bill 1246 would create the Hawaiʻi Cannabis and Hemp Office that would oversee the state’s hemp and medical and recreational marijuana programs.

Recreational marijuana would be taxed at a 14% rate.

The funds would first go towards operating the cannabis program, but the leftover funds would be split among law enforcement, counties and social equity grants.

Testifiers who supported the measure said that people are already accessing marijuana illegally and that it could be an economic opportunity for the state.

Those against legalization were concerned about people driving under the influence and said it would make marijuana more accessible.

House Judiciary Chair David Tarnas emphasized the bill’s requirements for public education on marijuana usage

"The Hawaiʻi Cannabis and Hemp Office must contract to develop and implement a comprehensive public health and education campaign at the very beginning, before it all starts to roll out, before the first sales of legal cannabis," he said.

"The campaign will focus on the dangers of cannabis use by those under 21 and the dangers associated with driving impaired under the influence of cannabis — especially for adults who are also vulnerable, that they know what the risks are. They can make informed choices."

Last year, a similar measure passed in the Senate but failed in the House. The measure will next be voted on by the full House.