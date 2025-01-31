Bill to ban loitering at bus stops sparks concerns about treatment of homeless people

People without housing may no longer be able to use bus stops as places to sleep or rest for long periods of the day.

House Bill 1486 states that loitering within 20 feet of a bus stop will be considered a disorderly conduct offense. The bill allows law enforcement officers to immediately remove anyone who violates this order.

William Bento from the state Office of the Public Defender raised concerns about how this bill could contribute to the harsh treatment of homeless people.

“The individual would be approached, questioned, perhaps, arrested, charged, brought to court,” Bento said. “If it's a Friday, they're going to stay over the weekend in prison, waiting to see a judge on Monday, simply because they may have fallen asleep at a bus stop or occupied a bus stop because they had no other choice, or really didn't intend to use the bus.”

He also noted that issuing citations and arrests for loitering could create “revolving door cases.” This would mean keeping people in custody for a day or two, only to release and arrest them again at a later date.

HB1486 includes the neighbor islands, which could be a problem in Bento’s eyes because areas like Hilo and Kona are already facing an overflow of cases.

Testifiers in support of the bill, including business owner Betsy Kawamura, noted that this issue impacts people who rely on public transportation as well.

“If public transportation is really encouraged in the state of Hawaiʻi, I think it’s very important to understand that we need to have an atmosphere that’s pleasant for taking the bus,” Kawamura said.

She also hopes that getting people without housing connected with support services will help them get the assistance they need.

The House Committee on Human Services and Homelessness deferred a decision on the bill, which still needs to be heard by two more committees before advancing.