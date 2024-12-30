9 community stories we were excited to share with you in 2024

Hawaiʻi Public Radio brought you hundreds of stories from across the islands in 2024. But the stories behind the stories are sometimes as interesting as the finished product!

Our favorites always have a central theme: community voices. And this year was no exception. From Ice Cream Aunties to a student-led climate change lawsuit, here are nine news stories HPR was eager to share with you this past year.



1. Ice Cream Aunties in Lahaina

"Sometimes in community reporting, things don’t go as planned. Sometimes they go better! I had an interview about housing with Maui community member Trinette Furtado, and as we talked story, she mentioned she was getting ready to deliver ice cream in Lahaina the next day. Intrigued, I listened to her come alive as she explained the Ice Cream Aunties’ mission. By the end of the conversation, she had generously invited me to tag along.

"I changed my plans for the day, helped load coolers of ice cream, goodie bags for the kids and fresh produce and supplies for fire survivors, and jumped into her truck with other volunteers. Trinette’s exuberance was truly infectious, and I spent the day handing out cold treats, a huge smile on my face. I hope this story helps listeners feel her smile too, as well as the deeper side to her weekly delivery trips." ~Catherine Cluett Pactol, Maui Nui reporter

2. Local students secure climate win

Elyse Butler for Earthjustice Youth plaintiffs and supporters hold up signs after the Navahine v. the Hawaiʻi Dept. of Transportation court hearing in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, on Jan. 26, 2023.

"All eyes were on Hawaiʻi when this landmark settlement was announced. This group of young plaintiffs had succeeded in getting lawmakers to the table and agreeing on a path forward for climate action — an outcome so unlike what we're seeing in climate lawsuits led by young people in other states. I collaborated on this story with NPR's climate desk, and even they commented on just how unique Hawaiʻi's approach to both climate justice and collaboration is. Given that the climate beat isn't exactly known for good news, this story was my bright spot this year." ~Savannah Harriman-Pote, energy and climate change reporter

3. Election denialism in Hawaiʻi

"2024 was one of the most important election cycles of our lifetime. So I took a deep dive into how Hawaiʻi's elections are run, and the people who are supposed to oversee the process. What I found is that like many states across the country, there was extreme turmoil within Hawaiʻi's election commission with voters stuck in the middle. It was a lesson on how pervasive election denialism is. It's something I'll continue to follow as the 2026 midterms (including a governor's election) are right around the corner." ~Ashley Mizuo, government reporter

4 and 5: Uplifting community voices

Courtesy of Sonny Ganaden The Arrangements follows the story of a group of friends having an adventure as they grieve.

"Reporting on these stories underscores the value of community reporting. Speaking to people in Wai‘anae and the Micronesian communities helped me frame the story that puts more emphasis to uplifting their voices. There's a power to storytelling to not just get the news out there but to break through harmful stereotypes and have people understand a broader Hawai‘i." ~Cassie Ordonio, culture and arts reporter

6 and 7: Realities of the local fishing industry

Mark Ladao / HPR Large tuna lie out at the Honolulu Fish Auction on Oct. 5, 2024.

"Fishing is a huge deal in Hawaiʻi. Residents eat far more fish per person than the rest of the U.S. — local diets are tied to the ocean. So it’s no small deal to learn about the frustrations of local commercial fishers who struggle to make money these days. Inflated costs for fishing trips, coupled with relatively stagnant prices at the Honolulu Fish Auction and the influx of cheaper, imported fish, have fueled the financial struggles.

"I talked to a couple of local fishers at Pier 38 on Oʻahu, a group not heard from often, despite their outsized role in the community. Fishers, farmers, ranchers and other food producers often don’t make huge profits and are vulnerable to economic and regulatory changes. They play a vital role in society, and it’s important that we don’t forget about them." ~Mark Ladao, news producer

8. Maui continues to heal

"Recovery following the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires has been a long road. However, having the opportunity as an intern at the time to fly to Maui and report on one of the many recovery efforts taking place is something I will cherish for the rest of my career. Being able to see how the horses interact with the wildfire survivors at The Spirit Horse Ranch was remarkable. This story captures the true beauty of how the people of Maui have come together to support one another." ~Tori DeJournett, digital producer

9. Support for Maui from oceans away

“After the Maui fires last year, my inbox was flooded with fundraising campaigns set up to help survivors recover. One stood out — a shanty band from Weston-super-Mare, outside Bristol in the United Kingdom. They asked shanty bands to record an arrangement of the old-time shanty song ‘Rolling Down to Old Maui.’ The organizers would then mix it all down and any sales would be donated to the Maui Foodbank. The result is a moving and affecting rendition that sounds kinda like a pirate song. But I was mostly moved that some concerned Brits wanted to raise money for fire victims on the other side of the world.” ~Jason Ubay, managing editor