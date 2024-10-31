North Shore Oʻahu brothers star in new biblical action film 'The Carpenter'

Two brothers from Oʻahu’s North Shore are starring in an upcoming period film based on biblical times.

"The Carpenter" follows the story of a champion mixed martial arts fighter whose life is impacted when he befriends a woodworker who turns out to be Jesus Christ. The story explores the apprentice of the carpenter before he began his ministry.

The movie stars two Kahuku High School alumni— Kameron and Kaulin Krebs. They also co-wrote and produced the film, which took a decade to make.

Kameron said their childhood friends and role models influenced them into making the movie.

"A lot of what we ended up doing growing up and with the athletics, but then also the loving, caring nature of everybody in Hawaiʻi was very spiritual, you know, and we had so many people that influenced us on who we ended up becoming," he said.

Before the brothers got their driver’s licenses, Kaulin said they would catch the bus to Mililani to watch movies. They gravitated toward inspirational films like “Remember the Titans.”

"We were obsessed with movies. We watched them all the time. Kameron and I grew up. Neither one of us drank or smoked or anything like that. So after the lights went out on the North Shore, not a whole lot left to do, so we spent a good amount of time watching movies with friends," he said.

Their film was produced and shot in South Africa with close to 200 extras appearing in some scenes. They even hired professional fighters.

They say they’re proud of their work — paying homage to their upbringing in Hawai’i.

"Hawaiʻi is full of artists everywhere. It's a beautiful place. It's a beautiful people and culture, and we all create art in different ways," Kameron said.

The film premieres in select theaters on Friday. Click here for more information.

