Local play 'Nothing Micro About Micronesia' begins tour across Hawaiʻi

The cast and crew of a local play about Micronesians are taking off from Oʻahu and traveling across the islands this month.

“Nothing Micro About Micronesia” premiered at Oʻahu's Honolulu Theatre for Youth in March. Now, the cast and crew are on tour with their first performance at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Performing Arts Center on Tuesday evening.

Their next stop will be on Maui, where they will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

“Nothing Micro About Micronesia” is a coming-of-age story that focuses on the complex issues facing youth in Hawai’i. The play captures themes of migration, assimilation, cultural reclamation and family responsibility.

The story follows two Micronesian boys who grew up on opposite sides of the Pacific. One protagonist was born and raised in Hawaiʻi and the other is from Chuuk, an island among the Federated States of Micronesia.

“It’s very important because it provides a perspective as well as centers the perspective of the Micronesian community and what’s going on from their lens,” said Ova Saopeng, co-artistic director of TeAda Productions.

He said the play, which has been 10 years in the making, is an extension of “Masters of the Currents,” their first production touching on cultural identity and implicit bias against Micronesians migrating to Hawaiʻi.

Saopeng and his partner, Leilani Chan, both grew up in Hawaiʻi and have backgrounds in theater.

“It’s so fulfilling to give back to our community. We are transplants that left Hawaiʻi to live on the continent, but we’re still so connected,” he said. “Both Leilani and I as leaders in the theater field continue to hold Hawaiʻi in our hearts and feel fulfilled that our careers and our work is able to be shared interisland as well as throughout other parts of the Pacific," he said.

“We are excited for the community, the growth, and making positive change through this beautiful work that we created.”

Plans are underway for the play to eventually tour in Saipan and Guam.

