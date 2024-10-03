With new Maui fire origin report in hand, many look to future prevention

Downed power lines and unmanaged vegetation — that’s what started the catastrophic fire that burned down Lahaina last year, according to federal and local officials.

HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the results of the investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Maui County into the cause and origin of the fire that killed at least 102 people last year.

