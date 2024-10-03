© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
With new Maui fire origin report in hand, many look to future prevention

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
FILE - The aftermath of a wildfire is visible in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 17, 2023.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
FILE - The aftermath of a wildfire is visible in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 17, 2023.

Downed power lines and unmanaged vegetation — that’s what started the catastrophic fire that burned down Lahaina last year, according to federal and local officials.

HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the results of the investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Maui County into the cause and origin of the fire that killed at least 102 people last year.

A text version of this story will be available later today. In the meantime, catch up on the latest Maui wildfire news, below:
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
