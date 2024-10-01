Kalalau Trail reopens after norovirus outbreak, state urges proper hygiene

The state reopened Kauaʻi’s Kalalau Trail on Tuesday after a recent norovirus outbreak. However, officials are still urging visitors to take precautions.

The trail, located in the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park, was fully closed on Sept. 6 after dozens of people were infected by the virus.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is urging visitors to bring soap and wash their hands “carefully,” treat water before drinking it and avoid hiking if they feel sick.

The contagious norovirus causes vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and fever. People can pick up the virus by caring for an infected person or through contact with food, drink or surfaces containing the virus.

The state Department of Health wants those who experience vomiting or have diarrhea within three days of visiting the trail to report it by calling (808) 586-4586.

The DLNR and DOH are also instructing visitors not to prepare food or care for others for at least two days after they recover from the norovirus. They also recommended hand washing after using the toilet or handling food to prevent the spread of the virus, and that hand sanitizer alone is not effective.

The total number of norovirus cases connected to hikers on the trail is up to 50, the DLNR said. The number of new cases peaked on Sept. 2, and no new cases have been reported since Sept. 4.

Officials believe a lack of hygiene options on the path could have helped spread the virus.

During the closure, state crews cleaned and disinfected the popular trail. They also removed waste from the restrooms, repeatedly disinfected facilities on the path and allowed natural processes to kill the virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested water, sand and sediment from Kalalau Valley and found no evidence of the norovirus.

The trail’s cave will remain closed after the CDC found fecal contamination inside. The cave will stay closed through the winter, the DLNR said.

For more information about the trail, click here.