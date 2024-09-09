Kalalau Trail on Kauaʻi closed after dozens sickened with norovirus

A norovirus outbreak has prompted the closure of the entire Kalalau Trail on Kauaʻi.

About three dozen backpackers on the famous trail — from Kē‘ē to Honopu in the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park — and on Kalalau Beach have reported norovirus illnesses to the state Department of Health. The virus usually results in vomiting, fever and cramps.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources estimated the actual number of infected people is higher than the reported number.

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Kalalau Beach on Sept. 5, 2024.

DLNR staff are cleaning and disinfecting all the comfort stations along the trail. Infected people can spread the virus through touch, vomit or diarrhea.

The health department recommended closing the trail until at least Sept. 19.

Hā‘ena State Park and Kē‘ē Beach — areas before the trailhead — will stay open, but there will be increased cleaning of the comfort station.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers will be present at the Kalalau trailhead around the clock this weekend to prevent access and tell hikers to leave the area.

Health department staff are collecting water, soil and environmental samples along the trail to assess the spread of the virus.