Native bird conservation efforts get a $1M federal boost

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:30 AM HST
Alex Wang
/
HPR

Twelve species of native birds found only in Hawaiʻi are facing extinction in the next few years. The federal government is funneling $1 million into the effort to save them.

The funding will go towards the Hawaiian Forest Bird Conservation Keystone Initiative and comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

So far, the initiative has invested in mosquito control and the expansion of captive care centers for endangered birds. That includes a contract to build 80 new units of aviary space in Hawaiʻi for birds that can no longer survive in the wild.

The ʻalawi is a small Hawaiian honeycreeper. Adults are about the length of popsicle sticks and have olive-green plumage. Due to their similar size and color, ʻalawi are confused with ʻamakihi. Pro-tip: ʻAlawi have a more pronounced black eye mask.
The money is also going toward translocation efforts. The initiative is looking into the possibility of moving endangered ʻākohekohe birds, which are endemic to Maui, to higher mosquito-free habitats on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Biden administration announced the funding as part of a $24 million conservation spending package, which will also support projects to restore salmon populations in Alaska's Yukon, Kuskokwim and Norton Sound region and advance the National Seed Strategy.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
