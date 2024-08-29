© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kilohana Hula Show relocates to Kūhiō Beach during Waikiki Shell renovation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 29, 2024 at 10:55 AM HST
The Kilohana Hula Show will temporarily move to the Kūhiō Beach Hula Mound in Waikīkī starting next week, according to a Wednesday news release.

The announcement comes as the Waikiki Shell closes for electrical upgrades, including lighting improvements and repairs to the orchestra pit seating area.

"While the city is conducting electrical systems upgrades, Hawaiian Electric Co. will be conducting upgrades of their own to transform the property that provides electrical power to the facility," said City spokesman Ian Schering in an email.

The project will begin in October and is slated to be completed by March.

The Kilohana Hula Show, inspired by the Kodak Hula Show, made its debut return last year. The Kodak Hula Show started in the 1930s but ended in 2002.

Organizers have said it's to put the spotlight back on Hawaiian culture in Waikīkī, which is often minimized in modern lūʻau events.

"We are excited for the opportunity to bring our morning show right to the shores of Kūhiō Beach, in collaboration with both the City and County of Honolulu and the Waikīkī Improvement Association," said Kūhiō Lewis of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement in a news release.

The event will feature 18 dancers, including kupuna who performed at the Kodak Hula Show.
"It ensures that our cultural traditions remain vibrant and accessible while enriching the experience for everyone who visits Waikīkī," Lewis said.

The show's return has been criticized by the nonprofit Kapiolani Park Preservation Society, whose members expressed concerns about the hula event being a prelude to a commercial lūʻau show at night.

The relocated 45-minute show will begin Sept. 2. Performances will be held every Monday through Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Related Stories