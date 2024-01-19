Iconic Waikīkī hula show returns with a modern twist after over two decades

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has announced the return of an iconic hula show that will be free to the public at the Waikiki Shell.

The announcement on Thursday comes after the Kodak Hula show was discontinued in 2002 after 65 years of performances.

But this show will have a modern twist, according to the nonprofit. The Kilohana Hula Show, inspired by the Kodak Hula Show, will feature up to 18 dancers, including the past winner of the Merrie Monarch hula competition Ka Lāʻ Ōnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe. It will also have four musicians, a chanter and an emcee.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Kuhio Lewis is the CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. He said more than 100 Native Hawaiian plants will be be reintroduced to the venue at Waikiki.

Kuhio Lewis, the CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, said the Kodak Hula show was nostalgic to locals and visitors. He said his grandmother performed during the show back then.

"We all have a connection to Waikīkī, and oftentimes, it was in the industry where we would perform, where we would have a chance to tell our stories, and where we would have a chance to be a part of that synergy that created Waikīkī," he said.

He remembers Hawaiian music and hula "almost anywhere in Waikīkī."

Roy Tokujo of Hawaiʻi Entertainment Production said the culture and history of Hawaiʻi are embedded in music and dance.

"Hawaiʻi is such a special place, and Hawaiʻi has a great story to tell," he said.

CNHA has an agreement with the City and County of Honolulu to present the Hula Show at the Waikiki Shell Amphitheater, located on the grounds of Kapiʻolani Park.

The idea of bringing back the hula show started about three years ago, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who said it's been challenging. He said the show will continue despite legal challenges and objections from the Kapiʻolani Park Preservation Society, a nonprofit focused on the park remaining free and open to the public.

"It's still being challenged legally, but we're going to go ahead. We believe it is permissible," Blangiardi said.

On the day of the announcement, several hula dancers performed "Lovely Hula Hands," "Kaimana Hila," and other local songs.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR The event will feature 18 dancers, including kupuna who performed at the Kodak Hula Show.

Kristen Enomoto said she's been dancing hula since she was three. She said the Kodak Hula Show was iconic and legendary.

"Everyone knew about it," she said. "So the fact that it's being brought back is really important to us hula dancers. I think just to be able to perpetuate and continue the hula through that dancing and sharing it with locals and those coming in."

Kimo Kahoano was the emcee for the Kodak Hula Show, who will be returning to the show. He teared up as Enomoto spoke.

"I'm sorry. I have to cry. Not tears of sadness. Tears of joy," he said.

CNHA is also working with Rick Barboza, the co-owner of Hui Kū Maoli Ola, by introducing more than 150 potted Native Hawaiian plants, including kalo, ʻulu, mailo and lā‘i

The one-hour show will begin at 9:30 a.m., running Sunday through Thursday. The opening show will be Feb. 15.

