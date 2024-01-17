Henry Kapono kicks off a new series of concerts featuring up-and-coming musicians

Beloved Hawaiian musician Henry Kapono is kicking off a new series of concerts featuring up-and-coming local music artists Wednesday night at Manoa Valley Theatre.

The concert, featuring musicians Ryan Perez and Drew Henmi, is part of his new “On The Rise” program dedicated to elevating Hawaiʻi's musicians.

This year it will include workshops and seminars to help artists develop an understanding of the various aspects of the music business.

Wednesday's concert will be hosted by local musician Alx Kawakami, who considers himself the first graduate of OTR. The Conversation got the chance to talk to Kapono and Kawakami about the program.

The next show dates are March 19, May 29 and July 17.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.