Public invited to comment on cleanup of 700-gallon fuel spill at Haleakalā

The public can now weigh in on cleanup of a fuel spill atop Haleakalā. The 2023 fuel spill was caused by a lightning strike to an emergency generator.

The strike triggered the release of about 700 gallons of fuel at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex run by the U.S. Space Force.

The next phase of remediation is aimed at safely restoring sacred grounds at the summit. Several potential cleanup options are being considered, including the installation of bioventing wells, excavation of soil and more.

Since the spill, contaminated soil has been removed and evaluations completed. Potential contamination extends to at least 40 feet below the surface surrounding the generator.

Operations at the complex aid in national security and enable GPS, internet banking, weather monitoring and other functions.

To submit comments or for more information, contact Remedial Project Manager Jennifer Wehrmann by:



Calling 1-800-222-4137

Emailing pacaf.czop.remotesites@us.af.mil

Mailing to the address of 10471 20th St, Suite 343 JBER, AK 99506-2201

The deadline for public comments and questions on the fuel spill remediation is Sept. 15.

