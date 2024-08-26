© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Public invited to comment on cleanup of 700-gallon fuel spill at Haleakalā

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM HST
A contractor sets a red marker indicating there is an electrical line underground at the location near the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on the island of Maui, Hawaiʻi, Feb. 21, 2023.
Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike
/
Pacific Air Forces Public Affair
A contractor sets a red marker indicating there is an electrical line underground at the location near the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on the island of Maui, Hawaiʻi, Feb. 21, 2023.

The public can now weigh in on cleanup of a fuel spill atop Haleakalā. The 2023 fuel spill was caused by a lightning strike to an emergency generator.

The strike triggered the release of about 700 gallons of fuel at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex run by the U.S. Space Force.

The next phase of remediation is aimed at safely restoring sacred grounds at the summit. Several potential cleanup options are being considered, including the installation of bioventing wells, excavation of soil and more.

The phase one excavation at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex was completed March 22, 2023. Workers removed approximately 43 sacks of soil estimated at 84,000 pounds, replacing it with soil gathered at a nearby site. A diverse team of engineers, led by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, is leading the recovery efforts in conjunction with native Hawaiian organizations and various governmental agencies.
Local News
Space Force completes first phase of Haleakalā clean up
HPR News Staff

Since the spill, contaminated soil has been removed and evaluations completed. Potential contamination extends to at least 40 feet below the surface surrounding the generator.

Operations at the complex aid in national security and enable GPS, internet banking, weather monitoring and other functions.

To submit comments or for more information, contact Remedial Project Manager Jennifer Wehrmann by:

  • Calling 1-800-222-4137
  • Emailing pacaf.czop.remotesites@us.af.mil
  • Mailing to the address of 10471 20th St, Suite 343 JBER, AK 99506-2201

 The deadline for public comments and questions on the fuel spill remediation is Sept. 15.

