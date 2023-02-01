Military says 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Haleakalā facility

About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Sunday night at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex, part of a military research facility at the summit of Haleakalā, the U.S. Space Force said in a news release Tuesday night.

The military said a backup generator's fuel pump failed to shut off due to a mechanical issue. Once a worker discovered and stopped the pump Monday morning, "approximately 700 gallons" had leaked, the news release said.

There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation, the military said.

Space Force said it notified the state Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, said the military will work with local and federal officials to clean up the area.

The military did not say if any of the fuel has been recovered.

“Haleakalā plays a crucial role in the ecosystem of Maui Island, and any contamination of our water sources and natural resources could have devastating effects," said state Sen. Lynn DeCoite of Maui County in a statement. "I will be monitoring this situation very closely."

Located about 10,000 feet above sea level, the facility has several telescopes that track satellites and other space objects, according to the military.