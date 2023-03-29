© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Space Force completes first phase of Haleakalā clean up

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM HST
230322-F-XX000-0007.jfif
U.S. Space Force
/
The phase one excavation at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex was completed March 22, 2023. Workers removed approximately 43 sacks of soil estimated at 84,000 pounds, replacing it with soil gathered at a nearby site. A diverse team of engineers, led by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, is leading the recovery efforts in conjunction with native Hawaiian organizations and various governmental agencies.

The U.S. Space Force completed the first phase of fuel excavation on Maui's Haleakalā last week, the branch reported Tuesday.

About 700 gallons of diesel fuel leaked at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex in February, after a float failure caused fuel to overflow from a generator.

Around 84,000 pounds of contaminated soil was removed from the site in this first phase of cleanup. The soil, stored in about 43 sacks, will remain at the summit until a remediation plan is approved in phase three by the state Department of Health.

the Maui Space Surveillance Complex from the Haleakalā visitor center on Thursday, February 2.
Local News
U.S. Space Force apologizes for Haleakalā fuel spill, continues remediation
Sabrina Bodon

During the second phase — which is slated to begin in May — laboratory sampling will evaluate the scope of contamination and influence how the third phase of remediation will move forward. A report on phase two is scheduled for August.

“We are working seven days a week, weather permitting, in order to safely and respectfully restore this sensitive site,” Col. Marc Brock, Space Delta 2 commander, said in a release. “We recognize the significance of Haleakalā, and we have a special obligation to care for it.”

Work to possibly replace the generator to minimize fuel storage is being discussed.

Tags
Local News MauiHaleakalāMilitary
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories