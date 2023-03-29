Space Force completes first phase of Haleakalā clean up

The U.S. Space Force completed the first phase of fuel excavation on Maui's Haleakalā last week, the branch reported Tuesday.

About 700 gallons of diesel fuel leaked at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex in February, after a float failure caused fuel to overflow from a generator.

Around 84,000 pounds of contaminated soil was removed from the site in this first phase of cleanup. The soil, stored in about 43 sacks, will remain at the summit until a remediation plan is approved in phase three by the state Department of Health.

During the second phase — which is slated to begin in May — laboratory sampling will evaluate the scope of contamination and influence how the third phase of remediation will move forward. A report on phase two is scheduled for August.

“We are working seven days a week, weather permitting, in order to safely and respectfully restore this sensitive site,” Col. Marc Brock, Space Delta 2 commander, said in a release. “We recognize the significance of Haleakalā, and we have a special obligation to care for it.”

Work to possibly replace the generator to minimize fuel storage is being discussed.

