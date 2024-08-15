Downtown Art Center seeks submissions for Artists of Hawai‘i Biennial

The Downtown Art Center on O‘ahu is inviting artists to participate in the state’s largest and longest-running exhibit.

The Artists of Hawai‘i Biennial will feature a range of art forms created by people living in Hawai‘i.

Tom Klobe, a professor emeritus at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and founding director of the UH Art Gallery, will judge each artwork. The grand prize will be announced soon, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Artists of Hawai‘i Biennial started in the 1950s at the Honolulu Museum of Art, formerly the Honolulu Academy of Arts. Last year, it attracted over 1,3000 entries from more than 450 artists across the state.

Artists of all ages are encouraged to apply. The participation fee is $35 for up to four art pieces.

Accepted works include painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, collage, sculpture, light works, sound, ceramic, glass, wood, fiber, and metal and jewelry. Entrees can be up to 6.5 feet in each of two dimensions, but not more than 3 feet in the third dimension, and weighing not more than 200 lbs.

Other accepted artworks are multimedia, installation, and video, although the artists must provide their own equipment and software.

According to submission guidelines, art produced by artificial intelligence and works that require hanging from the ceiling are not allowed.

The event will be held from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, and the deadline for artists to submit their works is Sept. 23.

For more information, click here.

