Kentucky-based artist works to create sculpture memorializing Lahaina

A Kentucky-based artist has been commissioned by an anonymous donor to create a bronze sculpture that pays homage to the lives lost from last year’s wildfire on Maui.

Forest Boone has been an artist for more than 30 years. His sculpture called “Ascended Master” will consist of three pieces: a banyan tree, a boy and his dog.

“I want this piece to be hopeful,” Boone said.

Courtesy Forest Boone A sketch of Boone's sculpture.

He said the name of the sculpture tells a story of heroism as a Lahaina child protects his dog from the flames under the cover of the banyan tree.

It's been one year since the fires on Maui killed 102 people and displaced thousands of residents.

Boone said the sculpture is based on a story of a boy and his dog, both of which didn't survive in the fires.

“I believe that his journey was finished here and he got to leave this earthly plane and go on to a non-physical plane,” he said. "He got to do so by this heroic act of protecting his dog from the heat and the fire that day in his front yard under a banyan tree.”

To date, Boone said he has a design of what the sculpture will look like. The art piece will be 10 feet tall and there will be a box for people to write their prayers.

The location of the sculpture has yet to be decided, but Boone said the piece will be completed in 2025.