Upcoming Oʻahu exhibit showcases link between nature and art

A new art exhibit aiming to showcase the significant link between art and nature will be on display at Oʻahu’s Downtown Art Center in August.

The exhibit is called “How Nature Restores Me.” It includes a diverse collection of work, including ceramics, kapa, wood carving, charcoal drawings and more.

It is a collaboration between the art center and the nonprofit Nature Conservancy, Hawaiʻi and Palmyra.

Toni Parras, director of marketing and communication of the nonprofit, said the artworks are from staff and trustees.

“Everyone sees the world through their own lens of perception and emotion and art touches people on an emotional level,” she said. “So what better way to connect them to the world around us than through art.”

“The mission of the Nature Conservancy is to conserve the lands and water on which all life depends,” she continued. “We envision a Hawaiʻi and Palmyra where people in nature thrive. Through the month of August we’re going to be having several presentations from our staff to talk about our work in Hawaiʻi and Palmyra.”

The artists will give presentations about their work across the islands throughout August. Jana Ireijo will paint a “vanishing mural” of an endangered Hawaiian forest bird that will be washed away during a closing reception.

“This exhibit is a unique way to bring a critical message about the importance of nature to our daily lives,” said executive director Ulalia Woodside Lee in a news release. “We have a kuleana to care for the natural world in reciprocity for all we receive from nature which sustains us.”

