Downtown Honolulu 'Visions' exhibit spotlights diversity of local artistry

Local artists from diverse backgrounds are coming together under one roof for the "Visions" exhibit.

Artwork made from broken surfboards to molded ceramics is on display on the second floor of Pauahi Tower in Downtown Honolulu.

Dexter Doi, artist and co-curator of the event, said the space is the perfect place to spotlight artists' works.

The exhibit will showcase the work of 17 artists. Doi said an artist named Kenneth Nakamura is making a comeback after a hiatus of 30 years. Another artist is in his 90s and still painting.

The name of the exhibit was inspired by the artists' crafts.

“We have such a diversity of artists, and everyone has their own vision,” Doi said. “I don't want the artists to work toward a theme. I'd rather have their artists exhibit pieces that they want to exhibit. And surprisingly, when we put it together, it does work.”

The lobby is about 19,000 square feet. It's big enough to make a five-by-seven-foot painting look like a post-it stamp, according to Doi.

Ruben Aira Jr. Ruben Aira Jr.'s piece "Heliconia Hummingbird."

Doi said he and his wife, Carol D'Angelo, who is also an artist, has been curating the event space, which had been primarily underused.

“We're in dire need of exhibition spaces for artists,” he said. “We’re running out of spaces.”

The exhibit is free to the public. Artwork will be on display from now until Sept. 7.

Other artists featured are:

