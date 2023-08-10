© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Downtown Honolulu 'Visions' exhibit spotlights diversity of local artistry

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM HST
David Luchak's painting "Birds Along Shore." His art is featured in the exhibit.
David Luchak
David Luchak's painting "Birds Along Shore." His art is featured in the exhibit.

Local artists from diverse backgrounds are coming together under one roof for the "Visions" exhibit.

Artwork made from broken surfboards to molded ceramics is on display on the second floor of Pauahi Tower in Downtown Honolulu.

Dexter Doi, artist and co-curator of the event, said the space is the perfect place to spotlight artists' works.

The exhibit will showcase the work of 17 artists. Doi said an artist named Kenneth Nakamura is making a comeback after a hiatus of 30 years. Another artist is in his 90s and still painting.

Jordan T is the former guitarist for Maoli and Katchafire.
Local News
Going solo: Jordan T embarks on his musical journey in reggae
Cassie Ordonio

The name of the exhibit was inspired by the artists' crafts.

“We have such a diversity of artists, and everyone has their own vision,” Doi said. “I don't want the artists to work toward a theme. I'd rather have their artists exhibit pieces that they want to exhibit. And surprisingly, when we put it together, it does work.”

The lobby is about 19,000 square feet. It's big enough to make a five-by-seven-foot painting look like a post-it stamp, according to Doi.

Ruben Aira Jr.'s piece, "Heliconia Hummingbird
Ruben Aira Jr.
Ruben Aira Jr.'s piece "Heliconia Hummingbird."

Doi said he and his wife, Carol D'Angelo, who is also an artist, has been curating the event space, which had been primarily underused.

“We're in dire need of exhibition spaces for artists,” he said. “We’re running out of spaces.”

The exhibit is free to the public. Artwork will be on display from now until Sept. 7.

Other artists featured are:

  • Jodi Endicott
  • Kris Goto
  • Barbara Guidage
  • Edd Tokarz Harnas
  • Hugh Kenkins
  • Jinja Kim
  • Jackie Mild Lau
  • David Luchak
  • Wendy Roberts
  • Stephanie Ross
  • Warren Stenberg
  • Joshua Sylvia
  • George Woollard
Tags
Local News artdowntown art center
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories