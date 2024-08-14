Kona International Airport receives nearly $50M for runway improvements

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration is providing a nearly $50 million grant to rehabilitate the Kona International Airport runway.

The grant will fund safety enhancements to the airport's lone runway. The airport had to close numerous times this year to address various issues with the runway.

First, in January, the state DOT temporarily closed the airport to address cracks on the runway. Then again, the runway closed for two weeks in February so crews could make proactive repairs to the asphalt. In April, the department closed the airport once more to fix another runway crack.

“This airfield improvement project is more than just installing new pavement; it’s ensuring reliability for residents and businesses that depend on the airport’s only runway to stay connected and to sustain the economic well-being of the community,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen in a press release.

“We appreciate the support of the Biden Administration, the FAA and our congressional delegation in our ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiencies and enhance safety at the Kona Airport and our airports across the state," Sniffen continued.

The funding comes from the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. About half of the country’s 3,000 airports have received funding for safety improvements.

Pre-construction work is set to begin in October and the main construction work will begin in November.

For more information about the project, click here.