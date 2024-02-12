Kona Airport begins runway repairs, closing overnight operations

Starting Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will close the Kona airport for 15 consecutive nights to conduct runway repairs.

The DOT will conduct asphalt repairs along Runway 17-35 at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, specifically where planes perform turnaround motions.

This is a proactive measure, according to the state.

The transportation department said there are no commercial flights scheduled during the closure period, but passengers are advised to check with their airlines for information specific to their flights.

In the case of an emergency during closed hours, a helicopter service out of the airport will be available for medical evacuations.

Additionally, a rehabilitation project is expected to start in August.

In January, an 8-inch long crack was first discovered on the runway.

Crews monitored the crack, but by the afternoon, it turned into a 3-foot hole in the middle of the runway. Due to the acceleration of degradation and concerns that other parts of the runway could also degrade, officials made the call to shut down airport operations.

All passenger and cargo flights were canceled and the airport remained closed overnight while contractors repaired and resurfaced about 100 square feet of the runway.

The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport will be closed from Feb. 13 - 27 between midnight and 6 a.m.