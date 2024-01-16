Kona Airport reopens after cracks on the runway halted flights

The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport reopened Tuesday morning after all operations were shut down Monday afternoon due to cracks on the runway.

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Edwin Sniffen said an 8-inch long crack was first discovered on the runway around 8 a.m. Monday.

Crews monitored the crack, but by 3:30 p.m., it had turned into a 3-foot hole in the middle of the runway. Due to the acceleration of degradation and concerns that other parts of the runway could also degrade, officials made the call to shut down airport operations.

All passenger and cargo flights were canceled at around 4:20 p.m. and the airport remained closed overnight while contractors repaired and resurfaced about 100 square feet of the runway.

The airport reopened by 5 a.m. with scheduled flights resuming an hour later.

Another segment of the runway will be repaired from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Jan. 17, but flight operations will not be impacted.

Officials say pavement degradation accelerated due to the recent rains.

A project that will reconstruct the entire 11,000-foot runway is scheduled for later this year.

