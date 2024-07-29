Voter Service Centers open for in-person voting, same-day registration

In-person voting is now available for the 2024 primary election at Voter Service Centers across the state.

The centers also offer same-day registration and ballot collection. Each county has at least one center open through primary election day on Saturday, Aug. 10.

On Oʻahu, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale are open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — and on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pop-up voter service centers will be available for a limited time. The pop-up at Kāneʻohe District Park is open from July 29 through Aug. 2. The center will shift to the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park from Aug. 5 through Aug. 9. These locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR A ballot drop box at Honolulu Hale on July 29, 2024.

On Maui, the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday — and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Locations will be open at the Lahaina Civic Center from Aug. 7 through election day. Hana High & Elementary School will host a one-day Voter Service Center on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Hawaiʻi Island, centers can be found at the County of Hawaiʻi Aupuni Center in Hilo and the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday — and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

And on Kauaʻi, the Historic County Annex Building Basement in Līhu’e is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voter Service Centers will open on Aug. 7 at the Filipino Clubhouse on Lānaʻi and the Mitchell Pauole Center on Molokaʻi.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Aug. 10. If voting in person, voters must be in line at a center before that deadline. More information, including a list of official ballot drop boxes, can be found here.

The Hawaiʻi Office of Elections also created this video with more voter information:

