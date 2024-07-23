Hawaiʻi-based climate projects receive $5.5M from USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded over $5.5 million in Conservation Innovation Grants to Hawaiʻi-based projects.

The University of Hawaiʻi received the largest grant, totaling over $2 million. The USDA awarded the money for the testing and research of the use of AI-enhanced irrigation systems at 14 farms.

“Over the last 20 years, USDA’s Conservation Innovation Grants have helped spur new tools and technologies to conserve natural resources, build resilience in producers’ operations and improve their bottom lines," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in a press release.

Vilsack thanked President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for helping them meet the demand from producers for profitable farming.

More than $1 million will go to E kūpaku ka ʻāina to improve the diversity of two culturally significant staple crops — kalo and ʻuala.

The Hawaiʻi Institute of Pacific Agriculture and Bishop Museum also received grants.

The USDA has invested a total of $90 million in 53 CIG projects across the nation.

A list of CIG project grants is available here.

