DOA reopens applications for popular micro-grant program

The state Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for its Micro-Grant for Food Security Program, which supports small-scale agriculture projects.

This year, the department received about $3.5 million from the federal government for the program under the 2018 Farm Bill.



Those with backyard farms can apply for state microgrants and get up to $5,000 to improve them. Organizations can also apply and get up to $10,000.

“The Micro-Grant program is, by far, the most popular of our grant programs as it provides financial resources to individuals and organizations to support small-scale farming,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture in a press release.

“While the grant awards are not huge, the impact of increasing food security for families and communities has been very heartwarming," she continued.

Last year, 1,680 applications were received and 575 were awarded. The money awards ranged between $3,000 to $5,000. In total, the department awarded more than $2.6 million for individuals and $90,000 to organizations.

Those who have received grants from the program before are not eligible this year.

The deadline for the application is noon on Aug. 12, 2024. To apply, click here.

