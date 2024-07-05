© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui to receive $5M for hybrid electric buses

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:33 AM HST
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will receive $5 million in federal funding to buy hybrid electric buses to replace older diesel models on Maui, according to a Wednesday news release.

The federal funding comes as the state tries to reach its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045.

“This new funding will help bring cleaner, more efficient buses to Maui while also moving us closer to achieving the state’s critical clean energy goals,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said in a statement.

The Valley Isle debuted six hybrid electric buses in 2022.

Climate change advocates have long raised awareness for Hawai‘i to switch to clean energy as the transportation sector has a long dependence on fossil fuel-powered cars, buses and planes.
