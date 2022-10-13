Donate
Maui welcomes 6 hybrid electric buses

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published October 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM HST
maui hybrid electric bus
Shane Tegarden
/
County of Maui

Six new buses will be joining the Central Maui fleet — and they’re all hybrid electric.

The County of Maui Department of Transportation's buses are powered by diesel fuel and a rooftop battery system. The battery charges from the energy produced when braking and coasting.

The roof is also equipped with a Propulsion Control System that acts as the power processing and power management center for the hybrid drive propulsion system.

The buses can run on full electric mode when it comes to a complete stop.

Each bus can seat up to 40 passengers.

They’re also equipped with a new wheelchair tie-down system called “Q’Pod” that can secure passengers in less than one minute.

