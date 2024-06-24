1 group remains in running to develop Aloha Stadium district

The number of development groups vying to build the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is down to one.

The state Department of Accounting and General Services said that Waiola Development Partners has withdrawn from the Request for Proposals process.

The consortium was led by EllisDon Capital, Inc., BSC Acquisitions II, LLC, and Kobayashi Group LLC, and included construction and design-related companies.

That means Aloha Halawa District Partners is the only priority-listed offeror left. The group will still have to go through the RFP proposal and review steps. After submitting the RFP, Aloha Halawa District Partners will submit their RFP for review. If approved, they will be named the preferred offeror.

“The RFP was designed to accommodate the possibility of having only one offeror, and this withdrawal will not affect the ongoing RFP process,” Brennon Morioka, Stadium Authority chair, said in a statement.

Aloha Halawa District Partners consists of:

• Lead equity members: Development Ventures Group, Inc., Stanford Carr Development, LLC, Ameresco, Inc., and Aloha Stadium Community Development, LLC (The Cordish Company)

• Design team: RMA Architects, Populous, SB Architects, Henning Larsen, Alakea Design Group and WCIT Architects

• Construction team: Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. and AECOM Hunt

• Other team members: Castle & Cooke Hawai‘i and Wilson Okamoto Corp.

An agreement is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025. It hopes to host the University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors 2028 football season.

