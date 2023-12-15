© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State requests proposals for Aloha Stadium District project, slated to debut in 2028

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM HST
A conceptual rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District Project.
Crawford Architects
Proposals are now being accepted for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, or NASED, project.

A Request for Proposals is the first step in the procurement process and will provide both the NASED and the surrounding area to be delivered jointly as one integrated project.

Gov. Josh Green said Thursday that the financial risk and burden are being transferred from local taxpayers to the private sector, but the benefits will help residents.

“Building a new modern stadium is critical, but so is housing," Green said at a press conference.

"The NASED RFP includes 4,500 new housing units along the rail line with 70% dedicated to workforce housing and 20% for affordable housing units. This is an exciting opportunity for the young people of our state. It not only gives them a place to celebrate high school and UH sports, and a venue to enjoy concerts, but will also help to address our state’s housing crisis."

"This is something we're going to be proud of and is going to be an anchor for us on O‘ahu," Green continued.

Brennon Morioka, the stadium's authority chair, said that they are excited with the interest expressed by potential partners during the market sounding.

"We received responses from some world-class teams, and our team worked very hard to address the issues raised during the process,” Morioka said.

“NASED will benefit our community far into the future,” he added.

He said that in addition to attracting world-class sporting and entertainment events, NASED will be a "vibrant district that offers approximately 4,500 housing units across a range of income levels, creates thousands of construction and long-term jobs for Hawai‘i residents, and brings in billions of dollars in tax revenue to the state and county.”

Proposed plans will be accepted until next summer, with the selection of a preferred developer targeted for Fall 2024.

The final execution of an agreement is planned for Summer 2025.

Officials say the new Aloha Stadium is on track to open for the 2028 UH football season.
