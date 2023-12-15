Ag department wants to team up with stakeholders to encourage local food production

The state Department of Agriculture wants to team up with other agencies to encourage Hawaiʻi agriculture.

On Thursday, during the first of the two-day Hawaiʻi Food System Summit, the agriculture department said one way it’s trying to collaborate is by gathering with stakeholders along the food supply chain.

They recommended forming a Hawaiʻi Farm Bill, which would get stakeholders together to form a “unified voice” to come up with plans and ideas for policymakers to support local agriculture.

Dexter Kishida, deputy for the chair of the DOA, said too many stakeholders are currently in silos and there isn’t enough collaboration between them.

“When have we had this unified voice? In my few years now working in this space, we argue about the details and the little things a lot. With the Farm Bill, our goal is there's some key pieces of equity — of helping farmers become viable — that are absolutely essential and that we can piece together,” Kishida said.

State-level legislation could also do that.

Kishida said the agriculture department is mostly supportive of House Bill 308, which was introduced during last year’s legislative session and would have created a food systems working group.

That would’ve brought together dozens of state and county lawmakers and experts in farming, tourism and even schools.

The group would have suggested policies and plans to state officials to encourage farming and improve Hawaiʻi’s food security and resilience.

“We hear ad nauseam, 'We import 85-90% of our food at a cost of $3 billion a year,' and, 'Why don’t we grow our own food,' and 'We got close to a million acres of ag land that’s not being (used).' What’s the solution?” said Sen. Mike Gabbard, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment, at the summit.

He added, “You’ve got to have a plan, and that’s what HB 308 is — it’s a plan. We were very disappointed … when the bill did not get passed last year.”

HB 308 was almost universally supported but died during the final conference committee hearing at the end of the legislative session.

The DOA said another one of its priorities is to address agricultural pests in Hawaiʻi, namely the little fire ant, coconut rhinoceros beetle and the coqui frog.

The food system summit continues through Friday.