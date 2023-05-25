State changes Aloha Stadium contract plans, expected opening set to 2028

Plans for a new Aloha Stadium have changed once again.

Now, the earliest you might see the University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors play there is 2028.

The project — formally called the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District — was previously broken up into two contracts. One focused on building the stadium, and another focused on the surrounding real estate.

Now, the project will fall under one, integrated public-private-partnership, or P3, project. The project will use a design-build, operate-maintain contract. That means the developer will design and build the stadium using state and private funds.

"The new path forward and the details are still to be fleshed out over the course of the next four to six months as we start engaging with industry and the market over this period of time to do some market sounding," Aloha Stadium Board Chair Brennon Morioka said at its Thursday meeting.

The developer will then have the rights to build some of the surrounding mixed-use development. Revenue from that can offset construction, operation and maintenance costs for the stadium.

In a statement, Gov. Josh Green said, “This approach will not only provide us with a much-needed new stadium but also ensure long-term funding and cost overruns are managed by the private sector, reducing the burden on our local taxpayers. "

The project will still use the $400 million appropriated by the state Legislature last year.

The existing procurement processes for the stadium and real estate projects have been terminated. The teams that had been shortlisted have been invited to participate in the new approach.

A Request for Proposals for the stadium was expected to be released this year, but never happened.

The Stadium Authority will host a webinar for prospective bidders next month. The state hopes a Request for Qualifications will be issued this fall, with a developer signed in 2025 and a new stadium ready for the 2028 football season.

