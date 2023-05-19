© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

New UH athletic director from the continent starts in June

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST
craig angelos UH.jpg
University of Hawaiʻi
/
From left to right: outgoing University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Director David Matlin, incoming AD Craig Angelos and UH President David Lassner.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's new athletic director from the continent will take over from David Matlin when he retires in about two weeks.

The UH Board of Regents approved Craig Angelos on Thursday by a vote of 8-2 and one abstaining. He will start in the position on June 5.

The athletic director is responsible for Hawaiʻi's only NCAA Division I program with 21 sports teams, about 125 full-time coaches, and an estimated $45 million yearly operating budget.

UH said Angelos has nearly 30 years of senior leadership experience in intercollegiate athletics. He previously served as the athletic director at Florida Atlantic University from 2003 to 2012, and most recently worked at Long Island University.

His annual salary will be $325,000, the same as the outgoing Matlin.

"There is an excellent foundation of success here, one that includes maximizing the student athlete experience, graduating them with degrees and helping them advance to the next stages of their lives, fielding competitive teams and representing the community and state in a first class manner," Angelos said in a UH news release.

Originally from Utah, he received his undergraduate from Brigham Young University where he played baseball. He also has a law degree from Creighton University in Nebraska. Angelos and his wife have six children, according to UH.

Local News University of Hawai'i sports
