UH Mānoa athletic director to retire at the end of the school year

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Director David Matlin will be stepping down later this year.

Matlin announced on Wednesday that he will retire in June when his eight-year contract expires.

“This has been more than a job for me, it’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with some incredible people—our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university leadership, and of course our fans—and I thank you all for the passion and dedication that each and every one of you give to our program every day," Matlin said in a statement.

Prior to his appointment as athletic director in 2015, he oversaw the Hawaiʻi Bowl football game and Diamond Head Classic basketball tournament.

During his time at the university, Matlin oversaw roughly $80 million in facility upgrades — including the renovation and expansion of the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The campus facility now hosts UH football games after Aloha Stadium was closed in 2020.

Student-athlete grade point averages and graduation rates also rose during his time as athletic director, according to the university.

When he steps down, Matlin will be the fifth-longest serving athletic director in school history.