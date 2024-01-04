Mayor signs bills to advance development around Hālawa rail station, Aloha Stadium

Around 230 acres around the Aloha Stadium and the Skyline’s Hālawa rail station have been rezoned for development plans.

On Wednesday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Honolulu City Council Bill 50 and 51, expanding and rezoning the area covered by the Hālawa Area Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Plan.

The plan envisions the stadium site to develop a mix of affordable housing, commercial, office, entertainment and cultural uses.

City councilmember Radiant Cordero represents the neighborhood and said at the bill signing ceremony that the development plan will both enhance the Hālawa area and highlight what’s already there.

“We have Pearl Harbor, our historic sites, we have our neighbors that have been there for generations, we have local Native Hawaiian cultural sites. That is something that the council made sure we wanted to protect — not just for Hālawa, but also for future plans,” Cordero said.

The state’s New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) heads the project for a new stadium, and the city’s TOD plans focus on developing the surrounding area and connecting the rail station to the stadium.

“When we started Skyline … we plugged in the stadium as a major destination point,” Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton said at the bill signing.

“None of us thought that when we opened Skyline that we would have this empty stadium there. So, it is with a lot of enthusiasm that we have now looking forward to 2028," Morton said.

The state’s plans are to demolish the current Aloha Stadium, which it said has considerable structural damage and maintenance and safety issues. The state has discontinued its use for spectator events.