Inaugural world cup for high school surfers to be held in Honolulu

A local nonprofit, started by two Hawaiʻi girls, will hold the inaugural Honua Finals: The World Cup of Interscholastic Surfing at Ala Moana Bowls in July.

The surf competitions will bring together more than 120 surfers, representing the top high school surf teams from New Zealand, California and Hawaiʻi.

“The Honua Finals will allow local high school students to compete at the international level without having to leave Hawaiʻi,” said event organizer Davin Kazamain in a Monday news release. “Travel expenses are some of the biggest challenges faced by competitive surfers across the islands."

“We have so many talented athletes here, but they don’t always have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in out-of-state competitions,” Kazama continued. “Through this event, we hope to grow and increase access to the sport, not only in Hawaiʻi, but across the globe.”

The event is presented by Nike Swim and sponsored by Duke’s Waikīkī, Wai Kai, HiLife Clothing, Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation and others.

The holding period runs from July 9 to 14, with the contest running on the best two days of surf conditions.

