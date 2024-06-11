Maui County organizations invited to apply for agriculture grants

Maui County's new agriculture grant could bring in up to 200 applicants.

The county Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its ag grant until the end of June.

The program will support a wide range of agriculture operations. Food-growing farms, landscaping businesses and even therapeutic horseback riding services could qualify for the grant.

Applicants must be a business or a nonprofit organization.

Jennifer Lookabaugh, a grants management program specialist with the department, said Maui County farmers have many needs.

Some are still recovering from the August wildfires, and others need more protection from invasive axis deer.

" The biggest request we've had over last year, and that I'm getting the most interest in, is fencing and equipment. And those are the things that the majority of farmers need so that they can secure their cropland, so they can make sure that the deer aren't getting and eating all their crops or their grazing areas," she said.

The department’s grant budget is about 20% smaller than last year’s.

