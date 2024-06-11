© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui County mayor appoints director of new Department of ʻŌiwi Resources

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:35 PM HST
Kaponoʻai Molitau
Courtesy Maui County

Kaponoʻai Molitau has been appointed the director of Maui County's new Department of ʻŌiwi Resources.

Molitau is the founder and CEO of Native Intelligence, a Hawaiian cultural resource center and retail business in Wailuku.

A news release said he has trained in Hawaiian protocols for the past 32 years.

“Kaponoʻai has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to preserving and perpetuating the knowledge and traditions of our Hawaiian culture,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement. “His deep connection to Hawaiian traditional practices will be invaluable in leading and developing this groundbreaking new department.”

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Maui County Council.

The Department of ʻŌiwi Resources was created in 2022 to ensure proper management of cultural resources, including Hawaiian language, cultural sites, burials and natural resources.

The department will be officially established on July 1.

Tags
Local News Maui CountyNative Hawaiian
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories