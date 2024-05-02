Senate and House pass bills to improve language access in Hawaiʻi

Measures aiming to improve language access in Hawai‘i, especially in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, passed their final reading in the House and Senate on Wednesday.

This came after advocates have been raising concerns about the need for more language interpreters in the event of natural disasters.

Maria Rallojay, a policy and communications coordinator for the Hawai‘i Coalition for Immigrant Rights, said she’s grateful the measures made it this far.

“This is one step forward for language access in Hawai‘i,” she said. “But we have so much work to do in raising awareness and making sure that every single resident in Hawai‘i, who do not speak English well, can meaningfully be included in our neighborhoods, our community and our state.”

One proposed House bill would fund a full-time language access coordinator within the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.

A Senate bill would give more resources to the Office of Community Services to create an immigration service and access unit, while another would require the Office of Enterprise Technology to develop standards for multilingual accessibility.

The bills will head to the governor’s office for final approval.

