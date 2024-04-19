© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi utility companies inform Senate on wildfire mitigation efforts since Aug. 8

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published April 19, 2024 at 12:02 PM HST
Hawaiian Electric Company CEO Shelee Kimura presents on the utility's wildfire mitigation plans with other top HECO executives before the Senate on April 18, 2024.

Hawaiʻi's two electric utilities briefed the Senate on Thursday about their wildfire mitigation efforts since the Aug. 8 fires.

The Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative discussed a number of steps that they had taken, including revamping their red flag warning protocols and using sound waves to test utility poles for damage and rot.

KIUC Transmission and Distribution Manager John Cox said that so far, 1,000 poles had been inspected and 8% showed signs of damage. KIUC anticipates having all 16,000 of its poles assessed by the end of 2026.

KIUC President David Bissell said that the cooperative had access to low-cost capital to fund these initiatives through the federal government and dedicated cooperative banks, like CoBank and the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation.

"We feel pretty good about our funding capabilities," Bissell said.

The vast majority of the 3.5-hour Senate briefing was dedicated to Hawaiian Electric.

HECO Chief Information Officer Jason Benn said the company would spend $117 million in 2024 on wildfire mitigation efforts.

HECO has beefed up staffing during red flag events and is exploring cameras and weather station technology that will be integrated with artificial intelligence.

The company is also working to develop a Public Safety Power Shutoff program, which would lay out protocols for the utility to cut the power as a preventative measure during adverse weather. Benn called it a "tool of last resort."

Lawmakers peppered HECO representatives with questions about how the utility intended to pay for their long-term wildfire strategy.

Benn noted that the utility is in the process of applying for $450 million in federal funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Benn also said that proposed state legislation to create a wildfire relief fund and lay out a process for HECO to issue ratepayer back bonds is critical to the utility's goals.

"We think it is forward-looking," Benn said. "We think it protects the people of Hawaiʻi, its key institutions, and our economy from the risk of wildfire."

HPR will continue to cover this story. Tune in Monday to learn how the state's securitization measure will affect HECO customers and Tuesday for more on the wildfire relief fund.

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
