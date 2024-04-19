Bill would establish regular state funding for DA BUX food program

Long-term funding could be coming to the state’s DA BUX program.

The initiative cuts the price in half for eligible produce grown by Hawaiʻi farmers, and this year’s state budget bill could allocate a recurring $1 million annually to DA BUX.

“If the state does pass this we'll be able to use that money as a match for federal funds, so that gives us a lot of bandwidth for the program and helps us expand affordable food access for our low-income residents, it gives our local farmers a nice boost, and of course our local economy, too,” said Kristin Frost Albrecht, executive director for The Food Basket, which administers the initiative.

Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can also participate in DA BUX.

Supporters have been asking the state to give DA BUX regular funding. The funding isn’t set because its allocation is still under discussion in conference hearings, but both the state House of Representatives and the Senate agree that the program should get financial support from the state.

Rep. Scott Nishimoto, an advocate for support for DA BUX and one of the lawmakers chosen to discuss the budget bill, said regular funding for the program has never made it this far in a legislative session.

“I'm cautiously optimistic, I'm hopeful. You just never know what's going to happen in conference, but I'm optimistic and it seems like both sides support it,” he said.

The Food Basket and Purple Maiʻa’s Food+ Policy Internship program reported that the state has contributed less than $600,000 to the state’s SNAP incentive programs, including DA BUX, since 2018.

Albrecht said the program spends about $3 million a year for operations. Much of the funding for DA BUX comes from donations that are then used to apply for federal grants. State funding could be used to support and grow the program.

She said DA BUX can be used at dozens of stores and more than 100 sites.