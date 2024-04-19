© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

Bill would establish regular state funding for DA BUX food program

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published April 19, 2024 at 3:41 PM HST
Courtest of DA BUX

Long-term funding could be coming to the state’s DA BUX program.

The initiative cuts the price in half for eligible produce grown by Hawaiʻi farmers, and this year’s state budget bill could allocate a recurring $1 million annually to DA BUX.

“If the state does pass this we'll be able to use that money as a match for federal funds, so that gives us a lot of bandwidth for the program and helps us expand affordable food access for our low-income residents, it gives our local farmers a nice boost, and of course our local economy, too,” said Kristin Frost Albrecht, executive director for The Food Basket, which administers the initiative.

This photo taken on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, shows the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Local News
Here's how measures pass a final hurdle before reaching the governor
Jason Ubay

Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can also participate in DA BUX.

Supporters have been asking the state to give DA BUX regular funding. The funding isn’t set because its allocation is still under discussion in conference hearings, but both the state House of Representatives and the Senate agree that the program should get financial support from the state.

Rep. Scott Nishimoto, an advocate for support for DA BUX and one of the lawmakers chosen to discuss the budget bill, said regular funding for the program has never made it this far in a legislative session.

“I'm cautiously optimistic, I'm hopeful. You just never know what's going to happen in conference, but I'm optimistic and it seems like both sides support it,” he said.

FILE - A man smoking cannabis in Germany on April 1, 2024. Germany is the third European Union country to legalize cannabis for personal use after Malta and Luxembourg.
Local News
Pilot program for marijuana possession state-initiated record expungement passes
Ashley Mizuo

The Food Basket and Purple Maiʻa’s Food+ Policy Internship program reported that the state has contributed less than $600,000 to the state’s SNAP incentive programs, including DA BUX, since 2018.

Albrecht said the program spends about $3 million a year for operations. Much of the funding for DA BUX comes from donations that are then used to apply for federal grants. State funding could be used to support and grow the program.

She said DA BUX can be used at dozens of stores and more than 100 sites.
Tags
Local News FoodState LegislatureSNAPAgriculture
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories