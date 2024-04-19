© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pilot program for marijuana possession state-initiated record expungement passes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:27 PM HST
FILE - A man smoking cannabis in Germany on April 1, 2024. Germany is the third European Union country to legalize cannabis for personal use after Malta and Luxembourg.

People with non-conviction marijuana possession records on Hawaiʻi Island could soon have those records cleared.

A state legislative bill to create a pilot program for a state-initiated expungement process for Hawaiʻi County passed a final reading in the House and will be transmitted to Gov. Josh Green for approval.

Non-conviction arrest records are already expungeable. However, those wanting to clear the record must pay a $35 fee for the first expungement, and $50 for subsequent requests.

Under this measure, the Hawaiʻi Attorney General's office would initiate the process by identifying those with marijuana possession arrest records who were not convicted. They would expunge those records at no cost.

Proponents of the measure say that arrest records can impact people's ability to secure jobs, housing and social services.

Green has 10 days to decide on the measure. If he vetoes the bill, the Legislature can override it with a two-thirds majority vote.

He can also allow the measure to go into law without his signature.

How did we get here? Read past coverage of the expungement process:
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
