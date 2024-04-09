Maui County says 5-acre land donation won't be enough for fire debris disposal

Komar Maui Properties announced it would donate 5 acres of land to Maui County for Lahaina fire debris disposal. The company owns a 20-acre parcel next to the Central Maui Landfill, the selected site for final fire debris disposal. The Maui County Council just authorized eminent domain to acquire the parcel.

Komar estimated that the 5-acre site being donated will accommodate 100% of the fire debris in Lahaina and Olowalu. Before the fires, the company had been trying to build a landfill site on the property but had run into permitting roadblocks.

Andy Naden, executive vice president of Komar Investments, said the donation would solve the issue of what to do with Lahaina’s fire debris.

Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR The 20-acre property adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill.

“Federal government paid to clean it up. The federal government will pay to transport it. The federal government will pay to tip it, but they have nowhere to take it,” he said. “We have a solution. The county needs five acres. We're going to donate 5 acres that takes care of 100% of the debris.”

Komar and Maui County could not previously come to an agreement on a purchase of the 20-acre property. Naden said this compromise would allow the cleanup efforts to proceed while allowing Komar to use the remaining 15 acres to still build a private landfill site.

Mayor Richard Bissen said while the county is appreciative of the donation, long-term landfill plans require the entire property.

In announcing the donation, Naden said they want to help the community.

“We are prepared to help the county in any way we can,” he said. “Whether we build this ourselves for the county and the benefit behind or we donate it and let the county do it. We just want to get the job done. And we want to get it up now so that the people behind it can go home.”

The county said it will “proceed with the best long-term plan for its residents.”

“While the donation of 5 acres is welcomed, it was the county's plan to utilize 8 to 10 acres for Lahaina debris and ash,” said Department of Environmental Management Director Shayne Agawa.

“Our plan requires more acreage to ensure that the height of the ash remains lower than the elevation of Pulehu Road. If we placed all the debris in 5 acres, it would create a mountain that would expose the ash to the elements, and pose a potential risk to public safety,” Agawa continued.

Additionally, if Komar intends to utilize the full 15 acres for a private landfill, they would need a right of access through the Central Maui Landfill, causing liability and operational issues, said Agawa.

The county has indicated it will continue with the process of eminent domain action.